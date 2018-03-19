Monday, 19 March 2018

Papa and Moody

MICKY Moody and Papa George return to the Crooked Billet pub in Stoke Row for an intimate gig on March 27.

The duo will perform an evening of slide, bluegrass, blues, acoustic and electric early rock’n’roll guitar.

Moody is best known for his time with Whitesnake and also enjoyed hits with Juicy Lucy, Frankie Miller, Roger Chapman and Chris Farlowe, while George has long been established as one of Britain’s finest blues vocalists and guitarists.

The music cover charge is £15. To book, call (01491) 681048.

