Cubs commerorate 45 years of pack with cherry tree planting

STOKE Row Cubs celebrated the centenary of the cub scouts and the 45th anniversary of their own pack by planting a cherry tree at the village recreation ground.

This is where, over the years, many youngsters have learned to light fires, cook sausages and read maps as well as playing wild and energetic games in the idyllic setting.

The pack was joined by Trevor and Liz Gibbins, who were group scout leader and akela respectively for many years.

They explained to the youngsters how cubs used to have to itchy jumpers, shorts and socks with garters as well as caps that were always disappearing!

Today’s cub uniform of sweatshirts and cargo trousers seems much more practical but still needs washing a lot.

Mike Seal, the current group scout leader, said he hoped cubs would keep returning to see the tree growing and perhaps bring their own children in years to come.

Current akela Jan Seal-Roberts said the bird cherry would produce beautiful blossom in the spring and cherries in the late summer for birds to eat.

It would also remind villagers of the Maharajah’s Well in the village, which was the lifeblood of the community for many years and had cherry trees planted around it specially.

Tony (Baloo) Kerry organised the commemoration and Hugo Loddon, of Heritage Tree Services in Stoke Row, sponsored the tree and arranged for it to be planted.