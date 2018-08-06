THE winner of the South Oxfordshire primary schools cross-country championships was Stoke Row Primary School.

Pictured are, standing, left to right, Matthew Vaughan-Davies (year 6), Bethany Redston (fastest girl), Cameron Reed (year 5 and fastest boy) and, seated, left to right, Stanley Clark (year 1), Casper Poulton (year 2), Rocco Shaw (year 3) and Ben Wallis (year 4).

Missing from the picture is Ophelia Shaw, the reception class champion.