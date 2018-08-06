Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fast feet

Fast feet

THE winner of the South Oxfordshire primary schools cross-country championships was Stoke Row Primary School.

Pictured are, standing, left to right, Matthew Vaughan-Davies (year 6), Bethany Redston (fastest girl), Cameron Reed (year 5 and fastest boy) and, seated, left to right, Stanley Clark (year 1), Casper Poulton (year 2), Rocco Shaw (year 3) and Ben Wallis (year 4).

Missing from the picture is Ophelia Shaw, the reception class champion.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33