Monday, 19 June 2017

Goseph's knock helps Astros triumph

THE hockey players of the HENLEY ASTROS travelled to STONOR on a breezy Sunday winning the toss and putting the hosts into bat.

Watchful batting from Ian Cripps kept the opening bowlers of Roy Cox and Ian Rechner at bay, while at the other end Noel Williams punished anything of too full a length with forceful hitting.

The partnership was broken just short of the 100 mark, with Cripps bowled by a ball from Rowan Austin that stayed low. Williams, having scored a half century featuring some mighty drives, departed soon after, being well caught in the deep by Sam Heaver.

George Jewell, Bruno Kavanagh and John Powell tried to accelerate the scoring from some tight bowling, with Stonor ending the innings on 154-6 from 42 overs following a sharp fielding performance by the Astros with a notable performance from Sam Baker.

In reply John Powell and Matt Swinburne bowled tirelessly without change for 17 overs each before the talented Jeff Goseph quickly moved into attack mode, with some lusty shots around the field.

Fellow opener James Baker was soon trapped lbw, but was replaced by Tim Barrass who looked increasingly assured in building a partnership with Goseph and Barrass striking some sublime shots before being removed by Powell.

Goseph departed soon after reaching his half century. Foster then brought some style to the middle, adding another 30 runs with the industrious Mike Woolfrey.

Woolfrey became Powell’s fourth victim, which brought Roy Cox to the crease. Cox launched into a display of powerful hitting, falling just short of his 50, with the Astros reaching their target with six overs to spare.

STONOR

I Cripps, b Austin

26

N Williams, c Heaver, b Austin

64

G Jewell, b Rechner

13

D Connolly, b Austin

2

B Kavanagh, c Joseph, b Rechner

28

J Powell, not out

16

R Hunt, run out

0

M Alden-Court, not out

0

Extras

5

TOTAL (6 wkts)

154

Best bowling: R Austin 3-18.

HENLEY ASTROS

J Baker, lbw, b Powell

5

J Goseph, b Powell

51

T Barrass, c Kavanagh, b Powell

8

E Foster, not out

22

M Woolfrey, c Jewell, b Powell

14

R Cox, not out

46

Extras

12

TOTAL (4 wkts)

158

Best bowling: J Powell 4-87,

