Stubborn Saunders frustrates Stonor

HOSTS STONOR had to settle for a draw at home to GREYS GREEN on Sunday after being unable to dismiss the visitors’ last batsmen.

After the loss of two early wickets, Cripps and Williams battled against further losses but scoring was difficult and slow and after 25 overs both batsmen fell in close succession, leaving Stonor at 66-4.

Two good catches by Holroyd and another from Skilleter kept Greys Green on top but Earle, benefiting from three lives, hit out strongly in what proved the crucial innings and, with help from Denton, his 66 allowed Stonor to reach 143-8 at tea.

Greys Green started badly, finding themselves at 5-3 and life got even harder when a fleeting hail shower spiced up the wicket still further. Lambert got the score moving before being caught behind, the visitors being 29-4 at that time.

Once again the immoveable Shafqat, together with Skilleter, proved the mainstay of the Greys Green innings, even though scoring remained pedestrian and, with 10 overs remaining, the visitors were still almost 100 short of their target.

However, once Earle and O Kavanagh were rested, the boundary count increased to the point that Greys needed just 42 from the last five overs. However, Skilleter was run out for 40 by a skilful throw from O Kavanagh and, although Greys continued to push for victory, two more wickets fell, including the important wicket of Shafqat, for 46.

At 123-7, all three results were still possible, going into the final over, two wickets in two balls by Maidlow gave Stonor one ball to snatch victory but Saunders remained firm to see out the draw.

STONOR

I Cripps, c Lambert, b Ahmed 9 J Farr, b Rooke 0 N Williams, c Holroyd, b Ahmed 9 E Earle, lbw, b Shafqat 66 J Powell, c Holroyd, b Saunders 10 R Denton, b Shafqat 22 C Maidlow, c Skilleter, b Jenkins 5 R Austin, not out 8 C Kavanagh, b Jenkins 2 O Kavanagh, not out 3 Extras 9 — TOTAL (8 wkts) 143

Best bowling: L Jenkins 2-26, B Ahmed 2-29, M Shafqat 2-36.

GREYS GREEN

P Hoggart, c & b Austin 0 T Cross, b O Kavanagh 0 M Shafqat, c Williams, b Maidlow 46 M Cusden, c Powell, b Austin 1 M Lambert, c Williams, b O Kavanagh 12 M Skilleter, run out 40 N Holroyd, c Maidlow, b Denton 5 T Rooke, lbw, b Maidlow 10 B Ahmed, not out 6 L Jenkins, b Maidlow 0 A Saunders, not out 0 Extras 10 — TOTAL 130

Best bowling: C Maidlow 3-43, R Austin 2-12, O Kavanagh 2-16.