Monday, 07 August 2017

Maharajas batsman proves side's own downfall

GEORGE LEE hit a half-century to help hosts STONOR defeat PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS on Sunday.

With the sun shining through and the pitch a little damp after the overnight rain the Maharajas batted first. The openers saw off the accurate opening spell from Oli Kavanagh and Ted Rooke.

The Stonor skipper then threw the ball to Matt Swinburne-Johnson who bowled Daniel Watts with his first ball. From then on the wickets fell at a steady pace including a smart piece of keeping by Jez Farr to dismiss Andy Watts who had batted well for his half century.

Some hefty blows from Mark Lambert and a good knock from Matt Ravden gave the visitors a score of 171-9 at tea.

In response Ian Cripps and Jez Farr got Stonor off to a steady start before Farr was dismissed by Rob Dyer.

This bought Lee to the crease, a player the Maharajas had loaned to Stonor. Lee, Cripps and Marc Lovatt were able to feast on Matt Kimber’s generous bowling which kept the boundaries coming and the scoreboard ticking over resulting in Stonor needing 35 off seven overs.

With a tense last over Lee dispatched the first ball for four to give the hosts victory.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAS

A Watts, st Farr, b S-Johnson

64

D Watts, b S-Johnson

6

S Kimber, c Simons, b S-Johnson

9

M Ravden, not out

48

N May, c Cripps, b Austin

2

D May, b Austin

0

M Lambert, c Lovatt, b Simons

32

M Kimber, b Rooke

2

J Watts, c Lovatt, b Rooke

0

O Ravden, c Farr, b Rooke

1

R Dyer, not out

0

Extras

7

TOTAL (9 wkts)

171

Best bowling: T Rooke 3-34, M Swinburne-Johnson 3-49, R Austin 2-60.

STONOR

I Cripps, run out

37

J Farr, c Watts, b Dyer

16

G Lee, not out

56

M Lovatt, c Lambert, b Dyer

43

C Kevanash, b Dyer

1

O Kavanagh, not out

7

Extras

12

TOTAL (4 wkts)

172

Best bowling: R Dyer 3-25.

