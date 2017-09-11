Landlords snatch win with spin

STONOR defeated the V AND A in this annual “landlords versus tenants” friendly match.

The landlords were put into bat and openers Nick Pritchard-Gordon and Ben Denton put on a 76-run partnership before they fell for 39 and 42, respectively.

Despite a long spell of tight bowling from Christiaan Jonkers, Stonor posted a respectable 170, which saw Chris Maidlow smash the ball to the boundary before falling on the wickets.

After tea the V&A made a slow start against the pace of Denton, who returned figures of 3-14 and guile of Powell, who registered 1-29.

Further breakthroughs arrived with the introduction of youth. Will Symonds took 3-13 but then there was deadlock as the V&A blocked out for the draw. Their plan was undone by Maidlow and leggie Corn Kavanagh who, after being dispatched to the boundary, spun one that induced a spooning catch to Powell at short leg and the landlords won the day.