We’ll stick to licence, says estate

THE owner of Stonor Park says the estate’s new licence to run events will make it more accountable.

The Hon William Stonor was responding to complaints by some residents that their rural peace would be disturbed with more events being held there.

The estate has been granted a new premises licence to host an unlimited number of shows, fairs, live music and other events and to sell alcohol from 10am to midnight every day.

Sixteen residents objected to the application, saying they were worried about light and noise pollution and an increase in traffic on the country roads.

But Mr Stonor said: “Like so many historic houses, our programme of family orientated events is vital to the upkeep and long-term preservation of Stonor Park.

“Our new licence has more accountability than the temporary events notices we have been using up until now.

“As agreed with the licensing panel at the district council, we will use the framework of our new licence to inform the local parish councils of all large licensable events to make sure they go as seamlessly as possible.

“I would like to thank all the local residents who have been so supportive of our efforts at Stonor Park over the years.

“We are very proud to be part of our local community and will continue to work with and support the neighbourhood, which includes being the largest employer in the valley.”