Monday, 27 March 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Festival abseiling

THIS year’s Dorchester Festival will be aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the biennial festival, which will be held at Dorchester Abbey from April 28 to May 7 and will feature more than 50 events.

The grand opening will feature a 100ft tower abseil started by double Olympic champion Alex Gregory, from Ipsden, and featuring estate agent David Tate.

Other events will include a scarecrow trail, dog show, fun run, comedy night and a jazz supper with Cate Cody.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33