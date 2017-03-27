Festival abseiling

THIS year’s Dorchester Festival will be aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

More than 3,000 people are expected to attend the biennial festival, which will be held at Dorchester Abbey from April 28 to May 7 and will feature more than 50 events.

The grand opening will feature a 100ft tower abseil started by double Olympic champion Alex Gregory, from Ipsden, and featuring estate agent David Tate.

Other events will include a scarecrow trail, dog show, fun run, comedy night and a jazz supper with Cate Cody.