Tuesday, 18 April 2017

Big reward

The Spice Merchant restaurant in Riverside, Henley, is running a raffle for a 4kg chocolate Easter egg to raise money for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Tickets cost £2 each and the winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Pictured with the egg are operations manager Hasan Chowdhury and owner Ayesha Islam

