Hair-raising

Staff at the Chi salon in Reading Road, Henley, fund-raised for the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

They hosted creative hair days and non-uniform days, held a cake sale and raffle and asked customers for contributions towards refreshments.

Salon director Nicole Hewitt said: “We had a really good time and a lot of fun raising money for such a worthy cause. We’ll be sure to take part again.”

Catherine Russ, of Sue Ryder, said: “A big thank-you to Chi who went above and beyond.”