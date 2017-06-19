Special prize-giving: every entrant is invited to join Forget-Me-Not Walk

THIS year’s prize-giving is rather special.

It will take place in the grounds of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed at about 2pm on Saturday, September 16 after the charity’s Forget-Me-Not Walk.

All entrants are invited to attend the event (dogs must be on leads) where there will be refreshments, stalls and children’s games.

All entrants are also invited to join the Forget-Me-Not Walk, which is an opportunity to gather with friends and family to celebrate the life of those who have gone but are not forgotten.

Enjoy walking (dogs welcome) and exploring the Oxfordshire woodland around the hospice. There is a 5km route suitable for children and families and a 10km route ideal for more confident walkers. Registration at the hospice is open from 9.30am with the 10km route leaving at 10.30am and the 5km route leaving at 10.45am.

Adults £10, children £5, family ticket £25. Those not wishing to walk but still attending the Top Dog prize-giving do not have to pay an entrance fee but are kindly asked to make a donation on the day.

To register for the walk, please visit www.sueryder.org/nbforgetmenotwalk