Remembrance service day

SUE RYDER’s remembrance and thanksgiving service will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church in Nettlebed on Sunday from 2.30pm to 3.15pm.

Families and friends are invited to remember loved ones who were in the care of the charity.

The service will be followed by afternoon tea from 3.30pm to 5pm at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

If you would like to attend, call Shane Dymott on (01491) 641384 ext 287 or email shane.dymott@sueryder.org your name and number.

