Thousands attend Sue Ryder fireworks display

Thousands of people attended the annual Sue Ryder fireworks display at the charity’s Nettlebed hospice on Saturday (28).

The event, which is organised by the charity with help from Rotary clubs including Henley and Henley Bridge, featured a giant bonfire which was lit on the grounds of Joyce Grove, as well as various stalls selling hot food and drink.

Hundreds of children attended the event in Halloween fancy dress and took part in a parade before the fireworks were set off.

They were judged by fund-raisers from the charity, who awarded prizes to the best-dressed boy and girl in the five-years-old and under and six and over age groups.

The winners were James, eight, and John Robb, five, from Shepherds Green, who dressed as a zombie and a ghost, Amie Wood, three, who wore flashing tentacles and a witch outfit, and headless horseman Penny White, seven.

Among the other guests were Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton, who came with her daughter Hallie, seven, and Mayor’s escort Dave Eggleton.

This year’s display drew even bigger crowds from Henley after the town’s annual Round Table fireworks were cancelled this year as the group has folded.

Many visitors were caught in long queues leaving the hospice following the event.

For a full report see this week’s Henley Standard.