Sue Ryder closure petition gathers signatures

A PETITION to try to stop the closure of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed has 69 signatures so far.

Lynne Carter, from Turville Heath, has called on the charity to halt its plan to sell Joyce Grove. Sue Ryder wants to focus on caring for people at home, saying that is what most patients now want.

Mrs Carter, 69, has terminal peritoneal cancer and attends weekly day care at the hospice with specialist nurses, counsellors and physiotherapists as well as alternative therapies. Under the new system these would be supplied in the home or be run from community “hubs”.

To sign the petition, visit https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/216079  

