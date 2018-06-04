Monday, 04 June 2018

Sue Ryder music day

A MINI music festival will be held in Henley in aid of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Kelly Williams, an ambassador for the charity, is organising Love Music at Henley Rugby Club on Saturday, June 30

Her parents Steve and Kay Landau, from Shiplake, were both treated at the hospice before they passed away in 2016.

Five bands will perform and there will be dance sessions for children with the Divas & Dudes Dance Academy.

Doors will open at 4pm with music from 5pm until midnight. Tickets cost £5 each from  kelly.williams@sue
rydercare.org 

