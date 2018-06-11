Students raise cash for hospice charity

BUSINESS BTEC students at The Henley College have raised £2,269.26 for Sue Ryder.

Their fund-raising events included cake sales, a careers fair, entertaining residents at the Acacia Lodge care home, a music event and a football tournament.

The year 2 students presented a cheque to Gemma Wise, senior hospice fund-raiser at Sue Ryder Nettlebed, who spoke to the them about the difference their contribution would make.

Awards were also handed out to students for progress, attitude and achievement.