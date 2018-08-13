Cake sale for day centre

A CAKE sale helped raise more than £410 for Age UK’s day centre at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed.

Staff and volunteers had stalls in Market Place, Henley on Saturday.

There were tombolas for adults and children with prizes including cuddly toys and games.

The proceeds will go towards the costs of running the centre, which caters for 24 people who can take part in activities and have a hot lunch every Friday, Mandy Richens, the charity’s community development

manager, said: “The day was really good. The people who came were very generous and we rely on donations to keep the group running.

“There are so many people who just wouldn’t do a hot lunch for themselves and they get companionship at the club. It’s really important for them socially and something they look forward to.”