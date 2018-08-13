Date set for meeting on hospice closure

A PUBLIC meeting on the future of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed will take place later this month.

Some patients have been calling for a meeting since the charity announced its plans to leave Joyce Grove in February.

Now Henley Town Council has called one at the town hall on Monday, August 20 from 7.30pm. It will hosted by the Townlands Steering Group.

Holly Spiers, Sue Ryder’s executive director of hospices and fund-raising, will attend the meeting and answer questions.

Representatives of the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group may also be there.

Councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman of the steering group, said representatives from 22 parishes would be invited to the meeting and it would be open to all.

He said: “People are naturally concerned and fearing the worst.

“I am sure the meeting will allow the two main stakeholders to be there and listen.

“We will start to find out what is going to happen and when.”

The charity says it wants to focus on caring for people at home, saying that this is what most patients now want.

It intends to move the day services from Joyce Grove to a “community hub” and provide beds elsewhere, possibly at several locations.

Last week Councillor Barbara Lewis, chairwoman of Nettlebed Parish Council, criticised the town council for organising a public forum without consulting her council.

Councillor Reissmann said Nettlebed had a representative on the steering group, adding: “The steering group is not just about Henley. We are making sure the distinct interests of local people are going to be represented.

“We have always tried to represent the wider community beyond the town of Henley.”