Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Have the time of your life at summer school

Have the time of your life at summer school

YOUR child could have the best summer of their life at one of the summer schools run by Redroofs School for the Performing Arts.

A Redroofs spokesman said: “We’re the only summer school where children can enjoy a refreshing dip in our outdoor heated pool and picnic in our glorious gardens — all with a show at the end of the week.

“Children aged five to 13-plus return year after year, making new friends and magical summertime memories.”

Wraparound care is available and the summer schools to choose from include The World’s Worst Children, Redroofs’ School of Rock and other mind-blowing musicals, Matilda and other Miracle Children, Spoonful of Musical Theatre, and Redroofs’ Creative Art Week.

Call us on 01628 674092 or visit www.redroofs.co.uk/
coursesandworkshops

Redroofs is based in Bath Road, Maidenhead.

Summer

Looking for a job?

Teacher of Art MPS

Location Reading

The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from 1st September 2017 or ...

 

Support Staff

Location Reading

The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has Support Staff Vacancies. ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33