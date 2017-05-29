Have the time of your life at summer school

YOUR child could have the best summer of their life at one of the summer schools run by Redroofs School for the Performing Arts.

A Redroofs spokesman said: “We’re the only summer school where children can enjoy a refreshing dip in our outdoor heated pool and picnic in our glorious gardens — all with a show at the end of the week.

“Children aged five to 13-plus return year after year, making new friends and magical summertime memories.”

Wraparound care is available and the summer schools to choose from include The World’s Worst Children, Redroofs’ School of Rock and other mind-blowing musicals, Matilda and other Miracle Children, Spoonful of Musical Theatre, and Redroofs’ Creative Art Week.

Call us on 01628 674092 or visit www.redroofs.co.uk/

coursesandworkshops

Redroofs is based in Bath Road, Maidenhead.