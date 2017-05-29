Monday, 29 May 2017

See a film down on the farm...

A STUNNING location. A classic movie. All the locally sourced food and drink you can imagine...

What more could you need for a perfect night out under the stars at the unique outdoor cinema venue Film on a Farm?

This season Film on a Farm are delighted to be partnering with farmers all over the UK, screening events at historic family estates and true working farms and bringing a fantastic night of entertainment to the great British countryside.

Whether it’s a night with friends and family or the perfect date night, Film on a Farm has it all.

Settle down with a blanket and snuggle up under the stars to watch much-loved fims such as Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future, Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and The Lion King. Each of our venues provides a stunning setting, typically home to grazing livestock, amongst ancient trees — now playing host to some of the most iconic films ever made.

If that wasn’t enough to entice you, we will have a selection of the finest local produce on the barbecue and of course a fully stocked bar.

Film on a Farm began in 2015 as a diversification project for a young Hampshire farmer.

Now in its third year, it is touring a number of private farm and estate venues, bringing a unique diversification opportunity to the countryside.

For more information on how to book tickets, visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk

