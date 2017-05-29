Auctioneers are back in town to host valuation day
SPECIALIST auctioneers, Dix Noonan Webb will be returning to Phyllis Court to host their next ... [more]
Monday, 29 May 2017
29/05/2017
A STUNNING location. A classic movie. All the locally sourced food and drink you can imagine...
What more could you need for a perfect night out under the stars at the unique outdoor cinema venue Film on a Farm?
This season Film on a Farm are delighted to be partnering with farmers all over the UK, screening events at historic family estates and true working farms and bringing a fantastic night of entertainment to the great British countryside.
Whether it’s a night with friends and family or the perfect date night, Film on a Farm has it all.
Settle down with a blanket and snuggle up under the stars to watch much-loved fims such as Top Gun, Dirty Dancing, Back to the Future, Notting Hill, Pretty Woman and The Lion King. Each of our venues provides a stunning setting, typically home to grazing livestock, amongst ancient trees — now playing host to some of the most iconic films ever made.
If that wasn’t enough to entice you, we will have a selection of the finest local produce on the barbecue and of course a fully stocked bar.
Film on a Farm began in 2015 as a diversification project for a young Hampshire farmer.
Now in its third year, it is touring a number of private farm and estate venues, bringing a unique diversification opportunity to the countryside.
For more information on how to book tickets, visit www.filmonafarm.co.uk
Auctioneers are back in town to host valuation day
SPECIALIST auctioneers, Dix Noonan Webb will be returning to Phyllis Court to host their next ... [more]
Have the time of your life at summer school
YOUR child could have the best summer of their life at one of the summer schools run by Redroofs ... [more]
See a film down on the farm...
A STUNNING location. A classic movie. All the locally sourced food and drink you can imagine... ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Reading
The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from 1st September 2017 or ...
Bar, Waiting, Chef, Porters - Henley Royal Regatta
Location Cheltenham
• RECRUITING NOW • HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA Wednesday 29th June – Sunday 3rd July 2016 Henley Royal Regatta is undoubtedly ...
Location Reading
The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has Support Staff Vacancies. ...