Learn what rowing is really all about

UPPER Thames Rowing Club’s summer camps are once again returning.

This year’s camps will run for two weeks in the weeks commencing July 24 and 31.

We have fully trained coaches whose aim is to make the juniors have fun as well as teaching them the technical aspect of the sport.

Each day the juniors will have at least two sessions on water, morning and afternoon, as well as other fun activities such as yoga and land-based training.

We cater for all categories — from absolute beginners to juniors who are already part of the rowing scene and want to improve their technique or perhaps learn to row or scull in a different boat than they currently are trained in, such as single sculling or sweep oar rowing for older juniors.

Upper Thames Rowing Club is on the Henley Royal Regatta stretch of the Thames, easily accessible by car and cycle.

For more information and to book, visit www.utrc.org.uk or email Maggie Neale at summerrowingcamps@

gmail.com

Upper Thames Rowing Club looks forward to seeing you at our camps this summer.