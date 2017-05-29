Monday, 29 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Auctioneers are back in town to host valuation day

Auctioneers are back in town to host valuation day

SPECIALIST auctioneers, Dix Noonan Webb will be returning to Phyllis Court to host their next valuation day for jewellery, watches, coins, medals and banknotes on Thursday, June 1, from 10am to 4pm.

Frances Noble, who heads the firm’s jewellery department, said: “We are delighted to be back in beautiful Henley and we are looking forward to finding more undiscovered treasures.

“With constantly changing markets, we are encouraging local people to bring in their jewellery, watches, coins, medals and banknotes for a free market appraisal.

“Many people have jewellery they never wear or may be paying high premiums to insure. The current market for period jewellery is extremely buoyant, with coloured gemstones, particularly sapphires, rubies and emeralds, doing particularly well. Similarly, the demand for quality coins and medals has never been stronger.

“Dix Noonan Webb are international leaders in our specialist fields of expertise and our team will be on hand to give up-to-date valuations.

“It is free of charge and without obligation, so do join us for a coffee and a chat — we hope to be bearers of good news!”

To make an appointment, please call 0207 016 1700 or email jewellery@dnw.co.uk

Summer

Looking for a job?

Teacher of Art MPS

Location Reading

The Langtree School - putting learning first - seek a part-time Teacher of Art MPS Required from 1st September 2017 or ...

 

Support Staff

Location Reading

The Oratory School a Catholic independent boarding and day school for boys aged 11 to 18, has Support Staff Vacancies. ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33