Auctioneers are back in town to host valuation day

SPECIALIST auctioneers, Dix Noonan Webb will be returning to Phyllis Court to host their next valuation day for jewellery, watches, coins, medals and banknotes on Thursday, June 1, from 10am to 4pm.

Frances Noble, who heads the firm’s jewellery department, said: “We are delighted to be back in beautiful Henley and we are looking forward to finding more undiscovered treasures.

“With constantly changing markets, we are encouraging local people to bring in their jewellery, watches, coins, medals and banknotes for a free market appraisal.

“Many people have jewellery they never wear or may be paying high premiums to insure. The current market for period jewellery is extremely buoyant, with coloured gemstones, particularly sapphires, rubies and emeralds, doing particularly well. Similarly, the demand for quality coins and medals has never been stronger.

“Dix Noonan Webb are international leaders in our specialist fields of expertise and our team will be on hand to give up-to-date valuations.

“It is free of charge and without obligation, so do join us for a coffee and a chat — we hope to be bearers of good news!”

To make an appointment, please call 0207 016 1700 or email jewellery@dnw.co.uk