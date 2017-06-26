Monday, 26 June 2017

Framers are approaching 10th anniversary

VISIT Manor Farm for Henley’s most established framers.

Ten years old this autumn, the Studio Gallery’s exceptional bespoke framing service offers years of experience, expert advice and attention to detail, bringing your images to life.

With collectable fine art, design and products alongside the latest moulding designs, plus unique input for the mounting and finishing of every individual piece, this innovative studio has carved itself an enviable reputation.

The gallery is open from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 10am to 4.30pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit the gallery online at www.studiogalleryuk.com

Summer

