Monday, 26 June 2017

Cars to take you wherever you want to go

BASED at Manor Farm in Peppard Common, Adams Cars serves the Henley and Reading areas.

We offer airport taxi services and executive cars for private hire.

We are punctual and dependable and our telephone and online booking services are available round the clock, 365 days a year.

Our services include:

Airport pick-up and drop-off

We specialise in executive airport transfers to and from all UK airports for both individuals and groups, with the accent on a courteous and thoroughly professional personal service at affordable prices, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

VIP meet and greet

Whether you require a local or long-distance service, your requirements can easily be met with our excellent fleet of modern and reliable cars. We operate a guaranteed service with a short response time. With a flat competitive 24/7 rate you can be assured of a stress-free journey well into the early hours of the morning.

Luxury chauffeur and wedding service

For the most convenient and comfortable journey, why not take advantage of our chauffeur service? We’ll pick you up right from your door and take you wherever you want to go.

Call (01491) 628888, email booking@adams-cars.com or visit www.adams-cars.com

