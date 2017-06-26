Flooring specialists are open to the public

Framers are approaching 10th anniversary
VISIT Manor Farm for Henley's most established framers. Ten years old this autumn, the Studio
AFTER 20 years of solely supplying interior designers, architects, developers and hoteliers, our trade warehouse and showroom at Peppard is now open to the public, showcasing beautiful and competitive floor coverings.
At Harcourt Flooring we specialise in luxury carpets from natural sisal, jute, seagrass, opulent wool to exquisite silks alongside our wide range of natural oak and walnut wood flooring in a variety of colours, thicknesses and laying styles.
We offer a very personalised service, tailor-made to suit you. From planning to final execution utilising our highly skilled fitters we aim to ensure total satisfaction for all our clients.
And for those with a more discerning taste, take advantage of our bespoke design service — whether it’s creating a stunning feature staircase, unique hall runners and rugs, or simply looking for a specific shade of colour, we’ll endeavour to satisfy your needs.
So do pop in for an informal chat — we’re open from 9am to 5.30pm weekdays and on Saturdays by request.
