Monday, 26 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flooring specialists are open to the public

Flooring specialists are open to the public

AFTER 20 years of solely supplying interior designers, architects, developers and hoteliers, our trade warehouse and showroom at Peppard is now open to the public, showcasing beautiful and competitive floor coverings.

At Harcourt Flooring we specialise in luxury carpets from natural sisal, jute, seagrass, opulent wool to exquisite silks alongside our wide range of natural oak and walnut wood flooring in a variety of colours, thicknesses and laying styles.

We offer a very personalised service, tailor-made to suit you. From planning to final execution utilising our highly skilled fitters we aim to ensure total satisfaction for all our clients.

And for those with a more discerning taste, take advantage of our bespoke design service — whether it’s creating a stunning feature staircase, unique hall runners and rugs, or simply looking for a specific shade of colour, we’ll endeavour to satisfy your needs.

So do pop in for an informal chat — we’re open from 9am to 5.30pm weekdays and on Saturdays by request.

Summer

Looking for a job?

Experienced Electrician

Location Henley on Thames

HHP Electrical - we have an opportunity for an Experienced Electrician to join our team. Minimum qualifications to ...

 

Assistant Manager

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Assistant Manager Permanent, part-time position 16 hours per week. Days to be worked: Monday mornings and three ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33