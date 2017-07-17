Entertain your LEGO fan with a summer workshop
Monday, 17 July 2017
LEGO’S Master Builders Club aims to inspire creativity in children through play.
We are passionate about providing engaging and stimulating play opportunities that nurture young minds.
Our themed workshops, birthday parties and school events are designed to create a new generation of Master Builders and equip them with solid skills that they can use in all aspects of their life.
Summer holiday LEGO workshops are running at the following locations:
l July 18 — Volcanoes Lava Palava, Kidmore End War Memorial Hall
l July 25 — Happy Holidays, Kidmore End War Memorial Hall
l August 3 — Loch Ness, Woodcote Village Hall
l August 9 — Minion Madness, Trinity Hall, Henley
l August 16 — Happy Holidays, Benson Youth Hall
l August 21 — Loch Ness, Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Henley
l August 29 — Minion Madness, Woodcote Village Hall
Our fun two-hour workshops start with a short story which sets the theme and building challenges.
Then the creativity begins as our Master Builders have access to thousands of LEGO bricks which have been sorted into colour and type.
Our Master Builders are encouraged to problem-solve, share their ideas and be original in their designs.
Secure your LEGO fan a place on one of our story-led brick-building events now by visiting www.masterbuilders
club.eventbrite.co.uk
For more information, visit www.masterbuildersclub.co.uk
