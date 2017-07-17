Why not come and try one of our summer holiday squash taster sessions?

WHY not try squash? It is a fast and exciting racket sport that can be played all year round and provides a great workout. Henley has its own thriving squash club based at the Henley Leisure Centre, with more than 120 members who play at a range of levels from fun to national.

For casual and social adult players, we have turn-up-and-play sessions and internal leagues — as well as qualified coaches who can provide individual and group coaching.

For juniors, we have a programme of after-school coaching and turn-up-and-play sessions.

In order to provide potential new junior and adult players with the opportunity to try the game, the club is hosting a series of taster sessions on Wednesdays from July 19 to August 30 at the Henley Leisure Centre. Separate sessions will be held for adults and juniors, with expert tuition being provided under the guidance of our county coach.

Due to the generous support of Invesco Perpetual’s community support programme, the taster sessions will be available at the subsidised rate of £6 per session.

Squash rackets will be provided by the club.

For more information and to reserve a place, contact our head coach Ross Gore on 07966 105754 or by email at titansquash@gmail.com

For more information on Henley Squash Club, visit www.henleysquash.co.uk