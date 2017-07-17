Club's opening its doors to non-members

EXPERIENCE a world of elegance and delicious cuisine by the River Thames throughout August when Phyllis Court Club opens its doors to non-members.

The club has three excellent restaurants offering a variety of dishes and dining experiences.

Phyllis Court caters for every palate across its three restaurants, with formal à la carte in the dining room, bistro dining in the orangery, and al fresco dining in the riverside pavilion.

Executive chef Carl Jackman, who benefits from 26 years’ experience in first-rate catering, joined the club in January.

He strongly believes that good ingredients are key to great food and his new menus at Phyllis Court Club have been incredibly well received.

Members have commented that the food is “really delicious, well balanced and imaginative”.

Carl displays his flair for first-rate catering in the dining room with a truly delicious à la carte menu.

This is the club’s formal dining experience with crisp white linen and quintessential décor. A mix of classic and stylish chic dishes are served, with a carefully chosen wine match.

This large decorative space within the historic club house is favoured by many. Throughout August dining is available on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday lunchtimes. The popular orangery has delightful cuisine on offer from Monday through to Saturday and is ideal for both a light lunch or a number of courses.

The orangery is light, airy and relaxed, with menus that incorporate local produce, fresh flavours and a Mediterranean feel. It is the perfect place to spend a lunchtime, afternoon or evening.

The main house of the private members’ club nestles in 18 acres of land with manicured lawns sweeping down to the river. The glass riverside pavilion, which is perched next to the Thames, enjoys panoramic views of the river. It is in the pavilion that the club has launched its new restaurant for the summer on Tuesdays to Thursdays between 5pm and 11pm.

This beautiful building offers a relaxed al fresco dining experience based around music, cocktails, food and socialising.

The menu is light, trendy and flavoursome, with sharing plates and tapas as well as gins and summer cocktails.

If you’ve ever wondered what a member’s club offers, start by reserving your table in August in one of Phyllis Court Club’s excellent restaurants by the River Thames.