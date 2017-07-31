Monday, 31 July 2017

Wooded wonderland is a hit with visitors

SINCE opening in March, the Wonder Woods adventure play park at Stonor Park has been proving a hit with visitors of all ages.

Children up to the age of 15 have hours of entertainment swinging, jumping, sliding, climbing and splashing, while younger children have fun transporting super-soft sand and pumping water or letting their imaginations run wild in the playhouse.

There are rocking deer, a wibbly wobble dish, seesaw and a slide. Larger kids can throw their energy into climbing the Wonder Wood pile and twisty rope tangle. There’s also the nine-metre Pyramid Tower to climb and slide off, together with the tree house, wavy slide, giant nest swing and spooky tunnel.

And do you think you’ll be brave enough to try the 50-metre zip wire? Of course you will.

Parents can relax at the picnic tables and giant log benches, with food and drink available just metres away at the Chilterns Pit Stop Café, which is fully equipped with bathrooms, baby-changing facilities and high-speed WiFi.

Wonder Woods is the creation of Timberplay, the company behind the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground, in Kensington Gardens, who were invited by William and Ailsa Stonor to create a play area that would enhance the attraction’s ambience while ensuring the design was sympathetic.

Located on the edge of woodland, the wooden and steel structures are designed to embrace the grassed landscape, and as new saplings take root and grow this truly becomes a wooded wonderland. William Stonor says: “We trialled the play area last October and the reviews were very encouraging. Several visitors wrote positive comments on TripAdvisor.

“Our own three children are certainly enjoying this new addition to the landscape.”

With the school summer holidays upon us, the gardens and Wonder Woods will be open from 10am to 5pm seven days a week. For more information, visit www.stonor.com

