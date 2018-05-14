Audio expert's showcasing the 'art of the album' at fire station gallery

TOUCHSTONE2C is a local home audio products advice and supply company run by Michael Osborn.

The firm is involved in a fascinating multi-media exhibition called “Sound & Vision — Art of the Album” that opened yesterday (Thursday) at Henley’s Old Fire Station Gallery and runs till Tuesday (May 15), so we thought it was time to find out more about this local audio products supplier who you can meet at this free-to-enter event, which is open daily from 10.30am.

How does Touchstone2c work? You make a point of saying “advice and supply”?

Touchstone2c specialises in supplying great-sounding audio products and systems for homes. The “2c” bit of our name is short for “two channel” stereo. We concentrate on supplying audio products that sound really good, which generally means stereo and in one room. Where possible, audio equipment should be heard in the room it’s destined for before purchase, because room acoustics play a part in sound quality. We advise on products and budgets and we often take samples to our customers’ homes for a listen first.

So your customers are “old school” Hi-Fi types then?

Not at all. Touchstone2c supply carefully selected products ranging from £200 personal-players up to £20,000-plus super-systems and most steps in between. We offer excellent future-proofed digital streamers and servers alongside a range of turntables for customers who are falling in love with their vinyl LP collections again — and everything else you need to get the best sound quality for the budget.

Why buy from Touchstone2c and not the internet?

It’s always best to hear before you buy. You don’t get personal advice from the internet — or a personal home demonstration! I’m a passionate music lover — when I sell audio products I want to know it’s what the customer needs to satisfy their musical tastes. I don’t impose my views on my customers, but rather act as a “touchstone” — a wise, non-judgemental voice of reason!

• The exhibition is open until 7pm daily, except for Sunday, when it is open until 4pm. For more information, call in to the Old Fire Station Gallery and chat to Michael in person or visit www.touchstone2c.co.uk