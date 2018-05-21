Messing about on the river — in style!
THERE’S “messing about on the river” and then there’s messing about on the river with style and ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
21/05/2018
THERE’S “messing about on the river” and then there’s messing about on the river with style and panache on one of the most picturesque stretches of the River Thames.
Val Wyatt Marine has been offering customers beautiful boats and a home to look after them since 1845.
Based in Wargrave, just two miles from Henley, their marina is nestled in a tranquil setting, offering a perfect base for cruising out on an evening or for a few days at a time. With that in mind, it’s worth asking what floats your boat?
The marina offers boats in all shapes and sizes. Used boats are available alongside new boat offerings by Interboat and Corsiva for open day boats, and Intercruiser and Haines for larger boats with more facilities for sleeping on board.
Surrounded by so many boating options it’s easy to be unsure of where to start. Sometimes simply seeing what is available and having an exploratory conversation is all that’s required.
For this, the marina team can be your perfect guide.
With a vast array of new and used boats on site, open seven days a week, the dream of getting afloat is within easy reach.
For more information visit www.valwyattmarine.co.uk or call the team on 0118 940 3211.
Messing about on the river — in style!
THERE’S “messing about on the river” and then there’s messing about on the river with style and ... [more]
Comfortable holiday homes in Normandy are available
THIS newly refurbished house — an old apple store which retains many of its original features — is ... [more]
Audio expert's showcasing the 'art of the album' at fire station gallery
TOUCHSTONE2C is a local home audio products advice and supply company run by Michael Osborn. The ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
PARK WARDEN (CONSERVATION) Full time SCP 25-30 Salary £23,111 - £27,358 We are seeking a dynamic person to assist in ...
Location Cheltenham
Henley Royal Regatta Recruiting now Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 4th July – ...
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse
Location READING
Dental Nurse / Trainee Dental Nurse Sonning Common, Reading We are a well-established private practice and we are ...