Messing about on the river — in style!

THERE’S “messing about on the river” and then there’s messing about on the river with style and panache on one of the most picturesque stretches of the River Thames.

Val Wyatt Marine has been offering customers beautiful boats and a home to look after them since 1845.

Based in Wargrave, just two miles from Henley, their marina is nestled in a tranquil setting, offering a perfect base for cruising out on an evening or for a few days at a time. With that in mind, it’s worth asking what floats your boat?

The marina offers boats in all shapes and sizes. Used boats are available alongside new boat offerings by Interboat and Corsiva for open day boats, and Intercruiser and Haines for larger boats with more facilities for sleeping on board.

Surrounded by so many boating options it’s easy to be unsure of where to start. Sometimes simply seeing what is available and having an exploratory conversation is all that’s required.

For this, the marina team can be your perfect guide.

With a vast array of new and used boats on site, open seven days a week, the dream of getting afloat is within easy reach.

For more information visit www.valwyattmarine.co.uk or call the team on 0118 940 3211.