Comfortable holiday homes in Normandy are available

THIS newly refurbished house — an old apple store which retains many of its original features — is set in a hamlet in the tranquil Normandy countryside.

Although only 10 minutes from the market town of Falaise, William the Conqueror’s birthplace and Henley’s twin town, the village is quiet and peaceful and well suited to an “away from it all” holiday.

The house is spacious and very comfortable and sleeps six, with a double bedroom and bathroom on the first floor and two twin bedrooms and bathrooms on the second floor.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room with English TV and WiFi, a dining room that overlooks the large garden and adjacent fields, and a kitchen that has been newly fitted this year.

The area is within easy reach of the historic sites of Normandy — the landing beaches, the Bayeux Tapestry and Mont St Michel, and the local station provides a good rail service to Paris and the north and west coasts.

More photos are available on request, together with details of prices and availability.



Please email Margaret on meapps@protonmail.com or call 00 33 233393948.