Stunning designs to match any occasion

YOU want to look stunning and to feel comfortable for the happy occasion. “Just-A-Dress” is often the answer.

A dress can be dressed up with an eye-catching fascinator or hat, worn with a cosy shawl for those chilly days and evenings or worn just on its own for lunch with friends.

No 25 of Bourne End has a wonderful selection of dresses with prices starting at just £199. Most have that most important sleeve — you will be amazed at the choice. Don’t forget that you can’t get our designs from the High Street!

No 25 of Bourne End are specialists for mother of the bride/groom, Ascot, special occasion and cruise wear.

There is a wide choice of dresses on their own, as well as dress and jackets and dress and coats.

They are a premier stockist for Condici and Ann Balon in the UK. Other labels include Barker & Pattichis, Cara Ruiz, Luis Civit, Lzabella Veni Infantino by Ronald Joyce, Ispirato and Dressed Up by Veromia. Plus accessories.

No 25 of Bourne End can be found at 25 The Parade, Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, SL8 5SB. For more information, call 01628 528877.

Opening hours are 9.30am to 5pm, seven days a week.

See the website for Sunday open days at www.no25ofbournend.co.uk

The shop is 10mins from junction 4 of the M40 and junction 8/9 of the M4.

Summer

