Bringing decades of experience to bear

AUCTIONEERS and valuers Jones and Jacob have notched up 13 years trading, holding regular monthly auctions at our historic Watcombe Manor saleroom and covering the full range of fine art, antiques, selected furniture and collectables, attracting buyers and sellers from across the UK and overseas.

The two directors, Simon Jones and Jake Wilde, bring more than 50 years of experience to bear on clients’ needs, each with their specialist interests in furniture, collector’s items, ceramics, silver and jewellery.

Simon started off as a junior porter whilst still at school and after graduating in history of art he trained as an auctioneer and valuer.

Jake began as a porter before his degree in fine art valuation, after which he joined Simon to start their firm, taking over an established practice.

We are happy to visit and advise on the suitability for sale of all types of antique or to give initial advice from images emailed to saleroom@jonesandjacob.com

The firm is regulated by the RICS and NAVA for valuations for IHTA (probate) and carries out at least 50 IHTA valuations a year.

Online bidding has opened Watlington to the world, often selling into the Far East and America on a regular basis.

We also have a large on-site parking area and convenient loading and unloading facilities.

For more information, visit the firm online at www.jonesandjacob.com