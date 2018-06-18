Craft and country fair to draw thousands

THOUSANDS of people are expected to flock to Beale Park Showground near Reading this weekend to enjoy the Berkshire Craft and Country Fair.

Oakleigh Fairs, who are organising the event, say the show will offer a range of family entertainment including a stunt horse display team, historical re-enactment and lots more.

The show really is shaping up to be a cracking event and the organisers say: “We are delighted to be bringing one of our family-oriented country fairs to Beale Park, one of the region’s most popular destinations, making the show the must-do event for families this weekend.”

All-day entertainment will include birds of prey and owl displays, have-a-go terrier racing, children’s entertainer Mario Magic, the goat show (including bottle-feeding lambs and kids), a miniature pony display, children’s petting pens, and much more.

Arts and crafts, food and drink and gift marquees will all feature, along with outside trade stands. The event is fully catered with a licensed bar.

The organisers said: “On Sunday we are proud to host The Family Fun Companion Dog Show so bring along a canine friend and have a go. All proceeds from entries go to Marie Curie Cancer Care. Special interest groups are warmly invited to take part and we welcome enquiries from trade stands as well as corporate sponsorship and advertising.”

Tickets will be available on the gate priced £7.50 for adults, £6.50 for concessions, £4 for children aged five to 18, and £20 for family tickets (two adults and two children). Under fives go free. Advance tickets are available online at discounted rates, with tickets priced £6.50 for adults, £5.50 for concessions, £3.50 for children, and £18 for families. To book, visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk/ticket-office

The organisers added: “Well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome at this show, but not in marquees with food, please.”

Oakleigh Fairs is one of the largest promoters of country shows, food festivals and crafts shows in the UK, with more than 30 years’ experience.

The Berkshire Craft and Country Fair is one of more than 20 outdoor events being promoted by the firm in 2018. The show’s opening hours each day are 10am to 5pm.

For more information, visit www.oakleighfairs.co.uk