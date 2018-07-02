Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Goldsmiths have made a new signing

Goldsmiths have made a new signing

IF you visit Lawsons Goldsmiths on Duke Street in Henley you will come across a new face.

Matthew Hitch joined Lawsons Goldsmiths on May 9 to become the sixth member of the team.

“We are too busy and need more help with the workload,” says Simon Lawson, who set up the shop in 1993.

Matthew holds a BA Honours degree in goldsmithing, silversmithing and jewellery design from the Kent Institute of Art and Design and worked as a bench worker at an independent jewellers for 11 years.

After taking a year out to work on his own projects, Matthew is back on the front line.

“I miss the interaction with the customers,” he says. “In my previous job, as with any, customer service is important and I really enjoyed it.

“When I saw the post at Lawsons Goldsmiths come up I applied without a second thought. Not only do I get to do what I enjoy but also get to test and improve my managing and organisation skills.

“I am also looking forward to meeting the locals, so do pop in and discuss your jewellery needs.”

Lawsons provide everything from watch battery replacements to complex jewellery repair work, polishing and cleaning of rings, jewellery valuations and general enquiries, with a free wrapping service for all shop-purchased items.

They are open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.

Summer

Looking for a job?

Telesales

Location Henley-on-Thames

Telesales Full or part-time Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies? Want to ...

 

Research Associate

Location Henley on Thames

Science Graduate Wanted! Research Associate (full-time) Accession Healthcare Consulting is a small and fast growing ...

 

Boarding Assistant

Boarding Assistant (Term time – commencing September 2018) • Full Time or Part Time We are seeking enthusiastic and ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33