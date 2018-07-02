Goldsmiths have made a new signing

IF you visit Lawsons Goldsmiths on Duke Street in Henley you will come across a new face.

Matthew Hitch joined Lawsons Goldsmiths on May 9 to become the sixth member of the team.

“We are too busy and need more help with the workload,” says Simon Lawson, who set up the shop in 1993.

Matthew holds a BA Honours degree in goldsmithing, silversmithing and jewellery design from the Kent Institute of Art and Design and worked as a bench worker at an independent jewellers for 11 years.

After taking a year out to work on his own projects, Matthew is back on the front line.

“I miss the interaction with the customers,” he says. “In my previous job, as with any, customer service is important and I really enjoyed it.

“When I saw the post at Lawsons Goldsmiths come up I applied without a second thought. Not only do I get to do what I enjoy but also get to test and improve my managing and organisation skills.

“I am also looking forward to meeting the locals, so do pop in and discuss your jewellery needs.”

Lawsons provide everything from watch battery replacements to complex jewellery repair work, polishing and cleaning of rings, jewellery valuations and general enquiries, with a free wrapping service for all shop-purchased items.

They are open from 9.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturdays.