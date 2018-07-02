River cruise is perfect chance to sample new gins

MR HOBBS GIN, part of the Hobbs of Henley Experience, have just launched two new fruit-flavoured gin liqueurs.

The newest members of the “Highly Spirited” collection are a welcome addition in time for the hopefully warmer weather.

The flavours are Rhubarb & Ginger along with Raspberry & Elderflower. Suggested serving is either neat or with something bubbly such as a prosecco or soda water.

Hobbs have have an upcoming Gin Tasting Cruise which takes place aboard their flagship vessel The New Orleans on Sunday, July 15, that will be showcasing the Raspberry & Elderflower variety of the fruit-flavoured gin liqueurs.

There are five gin-tasting courses altogether, which are led by an industry expert, and all garnishes, tonic water and nibbles are provided.

Attendees are encouraged to get interactive with the gins to create a fun and informal experience whilst guided along to master the perfect serve — a vital skill for any “ginthusiast”.

If you prefer a self-drive adventure, Hobbs of Henley have numerous other boats available over the summer for family trips, romantic cruises or group outings.

To compliment the Henley scenery they also have hampers available which include everything you need to enjoy their two new Mr Hobbs fruit-flavoured gin liqueurs.

For more information, visit Hobbs online at www.hobbsofhenley.com