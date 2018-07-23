Exhibition draws you inside the world of Nick Sharratt

THE River & Rowing Museum is set to deliver another summer packed full of family fun, with the opening today (Friday) of “Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants — The Illustrated World of Nick Sharratt”.

The exhibition brings the hugely popular work of illustrator Nick Sharratt to Henley in a colourful, humorous and hands-on showcase.

Exploring Nick’s passion for drawing, from childhood to his current status as an internationally renowned illustrator and author, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants” features many of the well-known characters that Nick has illustrated, including Tracy Beaker, Daisy, Hetty Feather and Pirate Pete — as well as a host of animals, and vast quantities of fantastical food and crazy clothing!

Visitors will be able to completely immerse themselves in Nick’s world, finding out about his childhood and what inspired him to become an illustrator and meeting the incredible characters that he has created.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, September 16, with weekly “Family Fridays” during the school summer holidays.

Next Thursday (July 26) the museum is hosting a day of “Tall Tales and Songs” from 10.30am to 4pm.

Dive into the work of Nick Sharratt’s marvellous stories and drawings — you could meet a pirate or a wellyphant, and create your own colourful characters.

The event is free with admission to the museum.

Then on Thursday, August 23, the museum will be celebrating its 20th birthday with a Wind in the Willows-themed “Big Birthday Bonanza” from 10.30am to 4pm.

The museum spokesman said: “Help us celebrate in a day full of birthday fun and surprises. Can Mr Toad blow out the candles on our giant birthday cake? Will badger burst the balloons? Join the museum for masses of family fun!”

The event is free with admission to the museum.

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk

The family-friendly exhibition also features a recreation of Nick’s studio where visitors can have a go at drawing a selection of Sharratt’s characters using a light box.

A touchscreen interactive display enables participants to create their own digital “Sharracter” and a wipe-clean wall is available for everyone to have a go at drawing their very own Nick Sharratt-inspired picture.

Young visitors can enjoy dressing up in a selection of wacky costumes, including a mermaid’s tail, some very fancy pants and a pineapple!

The exhibition runs until Thursday, September 16, with weekly “Family Fridays” during the school summer holidays.

A museum spokesman said: “Join our team in the galleries for story-telling and lots of family fun!”

There are also three special family days lined up for the holiday period.

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk

About the River and Rowing Museum

The River & Rowing Museum is one of the UK’s leading regional museums.

Situated in picturesque Mill Meadows, Henley, the museum has a permanent collection exploring the River Thames, the international sport of rowing, the town of Henley and the Wind in the Willows.

In addition, the museum plays host to a number of visiting exhibitions, working with partners such as the National Portrait Gallery, V&A Museum of Childhood and the Hayward Gallery, Southbank in London.

The museum is a registered educational charity, and welcomes more than 115,000 visitors per year, including 20,000 children and adults who enjoy time in the purpose-built learning centre.

A registered charity, the museum depends upon private donations, business sponsorship, grants from trust and foundations, admission charges and the support of our benefactors, donors and friends.

Opening hours are 10am to 5pm daily. For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk or email museum@rrm.co.uk