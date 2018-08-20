Private members’ club is open to diners

PHYLLIS Court Club is an idyllic setting for breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or dinner.

Throughout August the private members’ club is holding an “Open Door Month” where people who are not yet members may dine at this beautiful venue.

The club has three excellent restaurants offering a variety of dishes and dining experiences that cater for every palate, with formal à la carte in the Dining Room, all day bistro dining in the Orangery, and al fresco dining in the Riverside Pavilion.

Good quality ingredients take centre stage in all the menus, in keeping with the club’s ethos to partner with and support local businesses, as executive chef Carl Jackman explains.

“Not only does this mean we can use the freshest, most flavoursome and nutrient-rich ingredients, but we also support the local economy. Some of the local game, meats and cheeses are fantastic.”

The incredibly popular Orangery is the ideal place to enjoy brunch, lunch, afternoon tea, or dinner between 10am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, and noon to 5pm on Sunday.

The Orangery is light, airy and relaxed and enjoys views of the manicured lawns and river beyond. In the Dining Room, experience the club’s formal dining with truly delicious à la carte and tasting menus and perfectly paired wine matches, on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday lunchtimes.

Al fresco dining takes place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the idyllic glass Riverside Pavilion, which is perched on the banks of the River Thames and benefits from panoramic views of the lawns, river and Chiltern countryside beyond. Music accompanies the menu, which includes trendy sharing platters, light bites and cocktails.

Membership of Phyllis Court not only allows access to varied and exciting dining in one of Henley’s prime venues, it also provides an enhanced social life, access to more than 100 other prestigious clubs around the world, more than 30 interest groups (clubs and societies), and a fantastic range of events such as Henley Royal Regatta.

If you’ve ever wondered what a members’ club offers, start by reserving your table in August in one of Phyllis Court Club’s excellent restaurants by the River Thames.

To book a table, call reception on (01491) 570500 and quote the following code: ODM18.