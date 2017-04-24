Monday, 24 April 2017

Henley Swimming Club

ON Saturday, April 8, 15 members of the club took part in the 30th annual Swimathon at Henley leisure centre.

The event is a nationwide swimming challenge that encourages people to swim a variety of distances at their local pool and raise money for charity.

The three teams of five each had 5km to swim and all succeeded. They were fund-raising for Marie Curie Cancer Care and, while no one had a particular link to the charity, they raised more than £900 and a lot of awareness for such a wonderful cause.

Head coach Sarah Williams and coach Ellen swam alongside their swimmers along with the other two team captains, Alice Robinson and Joe Reed, both of whom are former members of the club and travelled back to Henley for the event.

It was a brilliant afternoon with smiles all round.

