Members of Henley Swimming Club’s junior squad took part in a novice gala in Aylesbury on April 1.

Lilia McMahon and Chloe Potter were making their gala debut.

Head coach Sarah Williams said: “As a club we did very well, swimming much faster than the time brackets given for each race. This put us fourth out of four in the end but the results were close with only six points between second and fourth places.

The team spirit was high and the support from the parents was brilliant so it was a fun evening and we left with smiles on our faces.”