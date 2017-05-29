Monday, 29 May 2017

Valley Road lead way

HENLEY’S Valley Road School’s boys’ and girls’ swimming teams, along with Sonning Common boys’ and Sacred Heart girls’, will represent the local area at the South Oxfordshire Championships on June 7 at Henley’s Gillotts Sports Centre.

Seven schools took part in the recent gala at Gillotts with the top two boys’ and girls’ schools teams progressing to the next round of the competition.

In the boys’ section Sonning Common ran out winners with Valley Road second, Kidmore End third, Shiplake fourth, Kidmore End A fifth, Sacred Heart sixth and Badgemore and Peppard level in seventh place.

Valley Road won the girls’ section with Sacred Heart runners-up, Sonning Common third, Peppard fourth, Shiplake fifth, Kidmore End A sixth, Kidmore End B seventh and Badgemore eighth.

