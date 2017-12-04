Jones and Oliver win silver medal at national competion

ATHLETES from Henley Synchro Club qualified for the national age groups competition for the first time in 40 years.

Teams were entered in the 9-12 and the 13-15 age groups at the event at GL1 Leisucre Centre in Gloucester, along with a mixed duet in the 13-15 age groups.

The 9-12 team, comprising Emma Buckley, Eva Narewska, Francesca Whittle, Iris Bennett and Zara Warren, swam to pretty Japanese themed routine with many highlights and complicated lifts.

Their tight patterns, phenomenal travel and artistic choreography combined with their average figure scores to earn them 12th place out of 13 teams entered.

The 13-15 team, featuring Alexandra Turner, Eleanor Whittle, Georgia Hunter, Lucy Jones and Ruby Sarney, swam a chic Parisian themed routine.

Their smooth pattern transitions, graceful arm movements and complicated leg actions were performed well but finished in 17th place out of 17 teams.

The 13-15 mixed duet of Charlotte Jones and Oliver Warren swam a moving routine to music from Beauty and the Beast.

Their delicate choreography was a hit with the judges and they loved the interpretation of the music and storytelling the duo managed to portray, earning them a silver medal.

Millie Jones entered the 15-18 figure competition and placed a respectable 73 out of 84 even after earning a two point penalty for executing three full spins instead of two.

Henley Synchro Club started competing at a recreational level five years ago and trains for five-and-a-half hours per week.

The coaching team of Bron Warren, Claire Burnett, Emma Hobson, Jaime Carter, Joe Allen, Karen Bennett and Mikki Carter are thrilled with the clubs progression this year.

To have qualified for nationals is an incredible accomplishment and shows the dedication, motivation and determination of the athletes, coaches and parents.