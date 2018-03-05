Three winners as swimmers finish fourth at gala

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
Monday, 05 March 2018
HENLEY Swimming Club took part in Leighton Buzzard’s C grade gala and finished fourth out of six.
Coach Sarah Williams said: “What I was most pleased about was that we were one of the teams with the fewest disqualifications. Only three out of 41 races resulted in a disqualification.”
Three Henley swimmers won their races: Ben White (boys nine years, 25m breaststroke); Amelia Butcher (girls open, 50m butterfly) and Rory Collier (boys 11+ under, 50m backstroke).
Improved bus shelter goes back to the drawing board
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common is set to be ... [more]
