Monday, 05 March 2018

Three winners as swimmers finish fourth at gala

HENLEY Swimming Club took part in Leighton Buzzard’s C grade gala and finished fourth out of six.

Coach Sarah Williams said: “What I was most pleased about was that we were one of the teams with the fewest disqualifications. Only three out of 41 races resulted in a disqualification.”

Three Henley swimmers won their races: Ben White (boys nine years, 25m breaststroke); Amelia Butcher (girls open, 50m butterfly) and Rory Collier (boys 11+ under, 50m backstroke).

