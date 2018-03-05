Monday, 05 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Henley in seventh heaven

HENLEY Swimming Club bagged seven wins in their first of three galas that form the Chilterns League at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard last last Saturday.

Having moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 this year the Henley swimmers knew the competition would be more challenging. However, with a full team Henley managed to secure fourth place ahead of the next gala as they aim to move up the leader board.

Henley’s wins came from Maisie Wilde in 10Y 50m freestyle, Ben Snowden in U12 50m backstroke, the girls’ U12 medley relay team, Thomas Rex in the U14 50m backstroke, the boys’ U10 freestyle relay team, girls’ U12 freestyle relay team and the boys’ U14 freestyle relay team.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33