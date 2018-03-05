Henley in seventh heaven

HENLEY Swimming Club bagged seven wins in their first of three galas that form the Chilterns League at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre in Leighton Buzzard last last Saturday.

Having moved up from Division 2 to Division 1 this year the Henley swimmers knew the competition would be more challenging. However, with a full team Henley managed to secure fourth place ahead of the next gala as they aim to move up the leader board.

Henley’s wins came from Maisie Wilde in 10Y 50m freestyle, Ben Snowden in U12 50m backstroke, the girls’ U12 medley relay team, Thomas Rex in the U14 50m backstroke, the boys’ U10 freestyle relay team, girls’ U12 freestyle relay team and the boys’ U14 freestyle relay team.