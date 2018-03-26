Kidmore End do double

KIDMORE END and Sonning Common Primary Schools came out on top of the recent years three and four swimming gala at Henley Leisure Centre.

Kidmore End, who officiated the four-school event, took the honours in the boys’ A and girls’ A events while Sonning Common won both B events.

The results were as follows: boys’ A team: 1 Kidmore End, 2 Sonning Common, 3 Peppard, 4 Shiplake; boys’ B team: 1 Sonning Common, 2 Kidmore End, 3 Shiplake; girls’ A team: 1 Kidmore End, 2 Sonning Common, 3 Shiplake, 4 Peppard; girls’ B team: 1 Sonning Common, 2 Kidmore End, 3 Shiplake.