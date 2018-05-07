Close finish at swimming gala

HENLEY Swimming Club took part in the third of three galas which form the Chiltern League.

The atmosphere was electric as the club was in either first or second place for most of the gala before finishing third, only five points off top spot.

Head coach Sarah Williams said: “There was brilliant swimming all round and overwhelming support for the team from swimmers and parents alike.”

The following swimmers won their races: Georgia Morrell — age 14 and under 50m butterfly; Freya Caldwell — age 12 and under 50m backstroke; Archie Thomas — age 10 and under 50m freestyle; Zoe Monro — age 15 and over 100m backstroke; Kimi Buche — age 14 and under 50m breaststroke; boys age 12 and under medley relay team; girls age 10 and under medley relay team