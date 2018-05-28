Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Valley Road success

THE boys from Sonning Common and girls from Valley Road won the primary schools gala held at the Henley Leisure Centre.

Kidmore End and Shiplake joined the other two schools as more than 60 youngsters competed in 24 races.

In the boys’ section, won by Sonning Common, Valley Road were second, Sonning Common B third, Kidmore End A fourth and Shiplake and Kidmore End B equal fifth.

Valley Road won the girls’ gala with Sonning Common A second, Valley Road B third, Shiplake and Sonning Common b joint fourth, Kidmore End B sixth and Kidmore End A seventh.

The top two boys and girls teams now go forward to the South Oxfordshire Championships on June 5.

