Valley Road triumph

Girl finds fossil 100 million years old
A GIRL found a fossil in her garden that is about ... [more]
Monday, 18 June 2018
VALLEY Road School’s girls and Sonning Common School’s boys have both won through to the Oxfordshire year five/six swimming finals.
In the area gala held at Henley Leisure Centre, Valley Road came joint first in the girls’ section while Sonning Common came second in the boys’ event. The event was competed for by 62 schools in the south of the county.
18 June 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say