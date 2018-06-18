Monday, 18 June 2018

Valley Road triumph

VALLEY Road School’s girls and Sonning Common School’s boys have both won through to the Oxfordshire year five/six swimming finals.

In the area gala held at Henley Leisure Centre, Valley Road came joint first in the girls’ section while Sonning Common came second in the boys’ event. The event was competed for by 62 schools in the south of the county.

